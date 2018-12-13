A federal lawmaker, Jide Jimoh has reassured the people of Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency that attention is being given to some basic amenities lacking in their area.

He said although their constitutional duty was to make law, there was nothing wrong in supporting government in addressing the basic needs of the people of his constituency.

Jimoh was speaking on Thursday at the Economic Assistance Scheme he organised at Yaba LCDA Secretariat for the benefit of residents in his constituency.

The event centred on empowering the people of Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency through the distribution of various tools and equipment that can assist them in their respective occupations and vocational skills.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the Lagos Assembly, Oladele Adekanye solicited the support of residents of Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency for victory of the ruling party in 2019 general elections.

A lot of equipment were distributed, which includes; sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryer packs, foot spa machine, fire extinguisher balls, chest freezers, wheel chairs, generators, clippers and sterilizers, welding machines, kits for expectant mothers, and lots of bags of rice.

In attendance are: the Executive Chairman Lagos Mainland Local Government, Omolola Rashidat Essien; Yaba LCDA Chairman, Kayode Omiyale; Olawale Oshun (Mainland 2); Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Lagos Central Senatorial Leader; Nurudeen Akinwunmi; member House of Representatives, Ifako Ijaye; Olu of Iwaya, Aaro Oloto, representative of Chief Imam Mainland Central Mosque, and host of others who were there to grace the event.

in a related development, Jimoh has urged students who would be part of a two-week free empowerment and skill acquisition training to make judicious use of the opportunity.

He believed the country would gradually solve the problems of unemployment if more Nigerians take to skill acquisition and vocational skills.

speaking ahead of the training sponsored by him, Jimoh called on parents within the constituency to allow their wards to be part of the exercise.

On his part, the Coordinator of the Centre for Youth Development and Skill Acquisition, Alaba Olapade disclosed that committed and well trained instructors had been hired for the training.

