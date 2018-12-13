Celebrity fashionista and entrepreneur Laura Ikeji hasn’t always been a size ’10’ like she is now, as seen on her first Instagram video.
The energetic mum of one posted a video of herself 6 years back and she was like two dresses down or better still a size ‘6’ and she wasn’t broke at all.
This was my first video on instagram, that time I was getting introduced to this whole social media thing. Was a very happy and hyper active girl,still am, video was 6 years ago, and no I wasn't broke at all, was just a slim happy missy. I remember my Corolla and my beautiful lil apartment. God has been faithful.
