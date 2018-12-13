Nigeria singer, Davido has reacted to the leaked bedroom video of Peruzzi that went viral yesterday.

The OBO boss in a video said he warned Peruzzi never to let girls sleep over. He added that it’s a normal thing and welcomed him to the club.

‘Welcome to the club bro. I told you, never let these girls sleep over’, Davido said.

Watch the video below:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

