Nigeria singer, Davido has reacted to the leaked bedroom video of Peruzzi that went viral yesterday.
The OBO boss in a video said he warned Peruzzi never to let girls sleep over. He added that it’s a normal thing and welcomed him to the club.
‘Welcome to the club bro. I told you, never let these girls sleep over’, Davido said.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
“I told you not to let these girls sleepover,” #Davido tells #Peruzzi, after his intimate video hits the net
Join the conversation