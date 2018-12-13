In a desperate bid to be part of the ongoing digital switch-over process in Nigeria through the act of illegality, a South African broadcasting company has allegedly smuggled an obnoxious amendment into National Broadcasting Commission Act submitted to the Committee on Information of the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that after the Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu had signed the amendment to be sent to the National Assembly, a fifth columnist surreptitiously working for the South African company smuggled the despicable amendment that foreign companies should be part of the process into the act.

As fate would have it, a staff of the committee who saw the discrepancy drew the attention of Kawu who swung into action to stop the act of impropriety.

At the public hearing organized by the Committee on Information of the House of Representatives on the legislation to amend the act towards strengthening the commission and making it more effective to regulate broadcasting in Nigeria, participants were unanimous in condemning the detestable action.

The NBC boss, however, stated categorically and unequivocally that the sub section be removed.

“The provision is contrary to the ongoing Digital Switch-over (DSO) programme of the federal government of Nigeria in a government white paper on the report of Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) on transition from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting in Nigeria,” Kawu said.

Stakeholders also opposed the proposed legislation whereby the decisions of the commission are subjected to legislative approval.

The question that has pertinently begged for an answer is why the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Chairman of Digiteam were not invited to the public hearing while the Managing Director of Multichoice, former Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, Emeka Mba and the Managing Director of Startimes were invited.

It was alleged that this foreign broadcasting company has perfected plans to bribe the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, with money running into seven digits to have its way but those close to the speaker described him as a man of high integrity who would not taint his reputation for act synonymous with illegality.

A source close to the Speaker says ‘Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara is a man that believes in the sovereignty of Nigeria and that this amendment is to enslave Nigerians to foreign interest, it will not see the light of the day.”

