A prominent Tijjaniyya sect’s cleric in Kaduna State, Sheikh Tijjani Khalifa has died at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

Sheikh Tijjani Khalifa, a younger brother to the deceased confirmed the death in Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday.

The late Khalifa was a member of the Broad of Trustees (BOT) of the national body of Munazzamatul Fityanul Islam.

Sani said his brother died on Wednesday night at his residence in Zaria and had left behind four wives and 32 children.

He said the funeral prayer would be conducted by 2:30 p.m. at Gwargwaje Juma’at Mosque, Zaria.

