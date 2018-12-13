Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo tied the knot traditionally with his lovely spouse and mother of his child, Ebhota Bethel in Warri, Delta State.

Th quiet traditional wedding ceremony had in attendance Etebo’s immediate family members and friends at the bride family house.

According to Complete Sports, the 23-years said his spouse has been there for him all along.

“She has been there for me and she’s the mother of my son,”

“We barely had time to do this and I felt it was necessary to get the marital rites done with before the year ends.”

Check out more photos:

