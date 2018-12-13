DMW singer and performer Perruzi comes through with the tracklist of his debut EP. He shared the good news on his page.
The body of work will officially be out on December 21st. See for yourself.
FINALLY MY FIRST BODY OF WORK: #HEARTWORK THE E.P IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER!!! A VERY BIG THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE ❤️❤️❤️ @davidoofficial X @burnaboygram X @popcaanmusic X @iammayorkun X @djecool X @brodashaggi X @therealbarryjhay X @iamgoodgirlla X @iamsugarbana GOD BLESS YALL BIG!!!! TO MY PRODUCTION TEAM @fresh_vdm X @speroachbeatzz X @papiijameh X @phantom_onthebeat THANKS FOR TAKING MY SHIT SERIOUS!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @blacktycoone X @bathingmontel MY GUYSSSS!!! LOVE YOU BOTH CRAZY! MY TEAM @dmw_hq @goldenboyrecords @plug.ng @asaasika @bizzleosikoya @kingpatrickgb @kolotainment OUT OFFICIALLY ON THE 21st!!! ❤️❤️❤️ LET THE WORLD KNOW WE READY 🚨⚠️ Link Up Bio ❤️
