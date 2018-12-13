Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will chair an extended National Economic Council(NEC) meeting scheduled for Dec. 14 at the Old Banquet Hall, State House.

A statement by the Office of the Vice President, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the extended NEC was in line with the Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for inclusive growth and human capital development.

“The extended NEC comprising governors of all the states of the federation and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), will focus on the Human Capital Development Programme of this administration hinged on investment in the people.

“The Human Capital Development Programme is focused on three main thematic areas– Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour Force Participation.

“The programme has identified seven outcome areas and a considerable number of interventions designed to drive change nationwide.”

