The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, on Thursday, inaugurated the Independent Campaign Group (ICG) for Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 election, in Lagos Mainland Local Government.

The event saw the inauguration of coordinators of the group across wards to galvanise support for the APC candidate in the 2019 election.

The coordinators and their executive members at both ward and local government levels took Oath of Allegiance.

Mr Adekunle Adebanjo, Coordinator, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Vanguard Independent Campaign Organisation (ICG) for Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, said at the event that the group had the mandate to mobilise massive support for Sanwo-Olu.

Adebanjo said that the ICG would embark on house-to-house and street to street campaign to sell the APC candidate to the people.

He said that the emergence of Sanwo-Olu as next governor of Lagos State remained certain.

“No one will regret voting Sanwo-Olu; Lagosians will definitely reap dividends of democracy in an uncommon way.

“We promise to deliver huge votes for Sanwo-Olu in 2019 from Lagos Mainland as we inaugurate independent ward executives to commence house-to-house and street-to-street campaign,” Adebanjo said.

In his address, Mr Dayo Israel, the Deputy Coordinator, Youths and Students Mobilisation, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), said Sanwo-Olu had robust programmes to take the state to the next level.

Israel, who urged the coordinators and party faithful to increase voters’ mobilisation for Sanwo-Olu, said that he had met with the APC candidate and found out that he meant well for the people.

“I don’t just follow anybody, but I have sat with Sanwo-Olu and he has promised to create 100, 000 jobs for youths annually,” he said.

The deputy coordinator said Sanwo-Olu had promised to increase the budgetary allocation to education in line with the UNESCO recommendation and provide fund to reposition schools and improve the welfare of the teachers.

“He also promised to ensure creation of computer laboratory in each senior secondary school. His goal is to create a secondary school in each area so that schools will not be far from the students,” Israel said.

According to him, the candidate has equally promised to bridge the gap in the issuance of C of O in the state and strengthen the health insurance scheme for residents.

He said that the gubernatorial candidate had promised, not to only increase budget for healthcare, but also to capture at least 1 million people annually in the scheme.

“He has promised us so much. It is now in our hands to talk to our people to ensure that all these plans are actualised by voting for Sanwo-Olu.

“We must tell our people. Sanwo-Olu will pay everyone. Let’s work together to ensure his victory,” Israel said.

Various groups of traders, artisans, religious leaders, traditional leaders, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and scores of other APC members were at the event.

