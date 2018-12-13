Femi Afolabi-Brown, husband of television presenter, Morayo, has laid curse on a clergyman, Jesse Agbon Joshua, who accused him of being a paedophile stating that was the reason the wife said she would not allow him bath their child on a national television.

Jesse Agbon Joshua said Morayo was just covering up for her husband with her apologies.

In reacting to the allegation, Femi released words of prayers filled with curse on himself saying if the allegations are truth then he will suffer brain cancer but if not the clergyman will be the carrier of the curse.

Femi’s Instagram post reacting to the allegation:

@rev.jesse_joshua If I am truly what you called me as shown above, let the Lord God of Elijah destroy my glory and destiny totally, let Him strike me with cancer of the brain and kidney failure and let me suffer in agony and perish on the bed of terminal illness in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. But if I am not, let Him do all these unto you and everyone else who speaks against me as you do in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen.

