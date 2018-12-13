No fewer than 820 police officers and men in Enugu State will participate in the December edition of the Jog and Walk exercise ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu on Thursday in Enugu.

Amaraizu spoke on the preparation for the exercise tagged: “Jog/Walk for Life and Agility’’.

He said that the exercise slated for Dec.15 was aimed at deepening police public relations for effective crimes prevention, security and safety in the state.

Amaraizu said: “We are going to distribute over 1,500 leaflet containing distress security numbers and social media addresses to members of the public.’’

He said the command had also invited other security agencies, Police Community Relations Committee members, corporate bodies, the media, community safety officers and other police partners to take part in the exercise.

“The exercise will be used to strengthen and deepen the relationship between the state police command and its external stakeholders.

“It will promote physical fitness and mental alertness of participants, especially our police personnel.

“The exercise will surely enhance residents’ participation in the safety and security of the environment,’’ the spokesman said.

