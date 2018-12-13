Super star singer and actress Jlo is repping pink on a whole different level all the way taking you to cloud nine in a pink dress she rocked recently.

The 49 year old attended the premiere for her new film ”Second Act” where she starred in it alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini.

Jennifer Lopez stepped out wearing her hair in a high simple and sleek bun while her dress was a hot pink Giambattista Valli dress that was short in the front and floor-length in the back. It also featured a very long train that looked like it continued for miles. Her Jimmy Choo bag and shoes perfectly complemented the dress, as did her Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

View this post on Instagram “Sit Ready…” #SecondAct premiere night!!! Out December 21st!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 13, 2018 at 2:21am PST

View this post on Instagram The Queen 👑 has arrived! @JLo #SecondAct A post shared by Second Act (@secondactmovie) on Dec 12, 2018 at 5:56pm PST

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

