Some prominent Nigerian Celebrities on Wednesday pledged their support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The celebrities including former Nigerian football stars, Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Garba Lawal and artistes Korede Bello, Jide Kosoko, Iyanya, Joke Silva, DJ Jimi Jat made the declaration while receiving awards for excellence from Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

Aisha Buhari presented the awards to the footballers, musicians as well as Nollywood actors for their contribution to the development of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

She made the presentation during an event organised by the Buhari Support Organization tagged “Together Nigeria” aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of President Buhari in the 2019 general election.

The event was organised to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration in the last three and half years.

In their separate responses after the award, the celebrities declared their support for the re-election of President Buhari.

Amokachi, said the Buhari administration has achieved a lot in the fight against corruption.

He also said the fight has been gradually changing the narrative of Nigerians in the international community.

The footballer said, Buhari has laid a solid foundation for the betterment of future generation of Nigerians.

Kosoko said, his support for President Buhari is unshakable considering the successes recorded by the administration especially in the area of social investment programme.

