The Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday postponed its plan to launch Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s governorship election campaign over insecurity problem.

The campaign was scheduled to hold in Kosubosu, the headquarters of the Baruten Local Government Area of the state, before the abrupt cancellation.

Kosubosu is a border community with the Republic of Benin which is a journey of more than five hours from Ilorin.

Journalists and party supporters had gathered on Thursday morning for the political journey when a member of the Media Committee, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, conveyed the decision of the party to the media men.

Findings revealed that the party postponed the programme due to an alleged plan by some thugs to scuttle the event.

However, Mr Kehinde Musa, a party supporter in Kosubosu, expressed dismay over the postponement of the governorship campaign.

Musa noted that a mammoth crowd had gathered in Kosubosu to receive the APC governorship candidate before the information was relayed to them.

He stated that the massive APC supporters in the area would file out again when next the party decided to meet the people.

Meanwhile, Kwara APC chairman, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa, who expressed regret over the suspension in a statement on Thursday, blamed the postponement on ‘incontrovertible security reports.’

“The manifesto presentation ceremony of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, which was expected to witness a mammoth attendance today (Thursday) in Kosubosu, Baruten Local Government Area, was regrettably called off due to very strong and incontrovertible security reports.

“As a responsible party, we put the protection of the lives of our teeming party members and indeed enthusiastic supporters who were waiting to line our routes above other considerations.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to appeal to our party faithful for the inconveniences caused them as many had already gathered at various departure points,” Abdulrazaq said.

He also announced that the party had taken full charge of the campaign structures, processes and activities for the purpose of delivering an effective mobilisation of all Kwarans for the victory of the party.

He said that a new date for the campaign take-off would be announced soon.

