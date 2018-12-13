Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The House of Representatives candidate of the Young Democratic Party, YDP, in Oyo State, Abayomi Fagbenro, has strongly advocated the restructuring of Nigeria base on the needs of the citizens only.

Fagbenro, who is vying to represent Ibadan South-West and North-West in the Federal House of Representatives, stated this while speaking at a “Guest Forum” of the Oyo State Nigeria Union of Journalists Correspondent Chapel, Ibada.

He said, “From the very beginning, from the day one, Nigeria was created to fail and that is why it has failed in all fronts: politically, educationally, religiously, socially, economically, security wise, name it. Those who created Nigeria did so for their selfish purpose. They did it only for the things they will benefit. If they had thought of the future, they would not have created it. Now, for the country to continue to exist, the nation must be sincerely restructured”.

Fagbenro, a former United States of America’s military officer and IT experts, who lamented the deplorable living condition in Nigeria implored voters to pray to God to choose leaders for the nation through them, warning Nigerians to desist from voting on a sentiment ground but on an objective ground.

He condemned stupendous salaries being earned by politicians at all levels, pointing out that if he becomes a federal lawmakers, he would work for the downward review of the salaries of the politicians.

He said, “I know this is not going to be easy but I don’t mind laying down my live for Nigeria. If I die, I die for the good reason. Let me say this, there is a need to cut whatever lawmakers and other elected officers of Nigeria is collecting as salaries. It is absurd that the federal lawmakers keep legislating to increase their income in the names of salaries and allowances”.

The federal lawmaker’s aspirant also warned Nigerians to reject money bags politicians who did not have their interest and the interest of the country at heart, urging the youth to reject the old politicians in the interest of their future.

While calling on the Nigerians to vote for people who have not make names in politics, he said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Africa Democratic ADC Congress, ADC could not effect any meaningful change as well as fixing the nation’s problems.

According to him, the money spent on billboards and posters by these big political parties was enough to feed Nigerians for some years, saying, “The poverty and sufferings in the country is an attempt by our leaders to make life unbearable for the people. It is not the party that will fix the country’s problems but the people. Nigerians should come together and say enough is enough. Those who will fix the problems of the country do not have money. It is time to do the needful. No politician can fix the country’s problem, it is the citizens. We should reject the money bags. We need to investigate the politicians, their source of wealth, past and present. We should probe their antecedents and pedigrees. We need to probe them”.

Fagbenro, who noted that the purpose of good representation was to have positive changes in the standard of living of the people, lamented that some of the serving lawmakers have failed in their responsibilities.

He said, “Though, I have not done one before but I will ensure accessibility, quality representation, effective representation, equal dividends of democracy and transparency if given the opportunity. I have been serving my people, we do not need to be politicians before we serve our people. I have been serving and I will continue to serve the people”.

Fagbenro alleged that politicians from the big parties were already threatening his life to discourage him from contesting the 2019 election, saying that “nothing will stop me from contesting and competing”.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

