American gospel singer, Donnie McClurkin survived a ghastly car accident yesterday.

According to the 59-years old, he lost while consciousness driving “but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ….drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island”

He shared the miracle and God saving experience on his Facebook page.

His Facebook post reads:

Was in a serious accident at 12:50am this morning…passed out while driving on the highway. Totaled the car…hospitalized, going through a myriad of tests…..

But I’m alive!!!

Lost consciousness driving…but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ….drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island. I remember none of it except those two angels pulling me out of the passengers side of the crumbled TOTALED car..airbags deployed…crushed metal and Fiberglas!!

I AM ALIVE!!!!

Somewhat mangled, stitches on left thumb, sprained wrist, hurt knee, but I’m still here! God and two angels saved my life! I owe them…

I am still here by the grace of God!

Thank you, Lord…thank you!

