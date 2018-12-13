Apostle Daniel Ogharanduku of Omega Power Prophetic Ministry (OPPM) style of worship which involves the lighting of hundreds of red candles has come as a shock to many Christians.
A Facebook user, Sapele Olofofo Unugbragada shared pictures of Apostle Daniel Ogharanduku in his church with hundreds of red candles during service and wondered if it is a church or modern day shrine.
The photos have generated a lot of social media reactions with many voicing their disapproval of such practice in Christianity .
Right on the altar is a banner that has pictures of popular Nigerian pastors on it.
Unugbragada promised to visit the church this Sunday to have a first hand experience after which he would ask the Apostle some questions.
His Facebook post reads:
A CHURCH OR A SHRINE IN SAPELE
APOSTLE DANIEL OGHARANDUKU (A.K.A OLOLO) WHAT IS THIS?
IS THIS A CHURCH OR A MODERN DAY SHRINE?
Omega Power Prophetic Ministry (OPPM)
What are those candles for?
I am coming to your church this Sunday for better understanding, until then I rest my case
Please don’t ask your church members to pray against me yet because that has been your way, because I have done nothing for now, from Sunday I will sure do something.
