Apostle Daniel Ogharanduku of Omega Power Prophetic Ministry (OPPM) style of worship which involves the lighting of hundreds of red candles has come as a shock to many Christians.

A Facebook user, Sapele Olofofo Unugbragada shared pictures of Apostle Daniel Ogharanduku in his church with hundreds of red candles during service and wondered if it is a church or modern day shrine.

The photos have generated a lot of social media reactions with many voicing their disapproval of such practice in Christianity .

Right on the altar is a banner that has pictures of popular Nigerian pastors on it.

Unugbragada promised to visit the church this Sunday to have a first hand experience after which he would ask the Apostle some questions.

His Facebook post reads:

A CHURCH OR A SHRINE IN SAPELE

APOSTLE DANIEL OGHARANDUKU (A.K.A OLOLO) WHAT IS THIS?

IS THIS A CHURCH OR A MODERN DAY SHRINE?

Omega Power Prophetic Ministry (OPPM)

What are those candles for?

I am coming to your church this Sunday for better understanding, until then I rest my case

Please don’t ask your church members to pray against me yet because that has been your way, because I have done nothing for now, from Sunday I will sure do something.

