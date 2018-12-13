Apostle Daniel Ogharanduku of Omega Power Prophetic Ministry (OPPM)

Apostle Daniel Ogharanduku of Omega Power Prophetic Ministry (OPPM) style of worship which involves the lighting of hundreds of red candles has come as a shock to many Christians.

A Facebook user, Sapele Olofofo Unugbragada shared pictures of Apostle Daniel Ogharanduku in his church with hundreds of red candles during service and wondered if it is a church or modern day shrine.

The photos have generated a lot of social media reactions with many voicing their disapproval of such practice in Christianity .

Right on the altar is a banner that has pictures of popular Nigerian pastors on it.

Unugbragada promised to visit the church this Sunday to have a first hand experience after which he would ask the Apostle some questions.

His Facebook post reads:

A CHURCH OR A SHRINE IN SAPELE
APOSTLE DANIEL OGHARANDUKU (A.K.A OLOLO) WHAT IS THIS?
IS THIS A CHURCH OR A MODERN DAY SHRINE?
Omega Power Prophetic Ministry (OPPM)
What are those candles for?
I am coming to your church this Sunday for better understanding, until then I rest my case
Please don’t ask your church members to pray against me yet because that has been your way, because I have done nothing for now, from Sunday I will sure do something.