A Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere on Thursday sentenced a man, Chidiebere Nwoye, to 15 years’ imprisonment in connection with kidnapping of one Gloria Emole for which 70,000 dollars ransom was paid.

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo, however, said that the jail term would take effect from July 13, 2013, when Nwoye was first arraigned and remanded.

Nwoye pleaded guilty midway into his trial.

The convict alongside four others, Chukwunonso Victor, Ifeanyi Maduako, Obinna Nwanko and one Azeez, who is at large, were charged with conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and kidnapping.

The prosecution counsel, Dr Babajide Martins, had told the court during the arraignment that the accused committed the offences in Lagos on Nov. 19, 2012, at 8:30 a.m.

Martins said that they kidnapped Emole as she was about leaving her house at No. 7, Unity Street, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

He said that the victim was released after a ransom of 70,000 dollars was paid.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 297, 295 (2) and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Nwoye later opted for a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and attempted armed robbery.

He, however, did not plead guilty to kidnapping.

The other accused pleaded not guilty to all the counts and are still standing trial.

