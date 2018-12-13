The All Progressive Party (APC) on Thursday alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is colluding with traditional institutions to canvass for support in Sokoto State.

Alhaji Bello Danchadi the spokesman of the state chapter of the APC disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto.

“It is glaring that the PDP is making desperate efforts to hold on to power against the wishes of the generality of our people.

“By the move, the PDP is now resorting to dragging traditional institutions into partisan politics.

“Incontrovertible evidences have shown that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal visited individual residences of community leaders and directed them to support the PDP as a party and its candidates in the 2019 poll,” Danchadi said.

He explained that the APC regards traditional and religious institutions with high esteem as they are custodians of culture and religion of the people.

“Our traditional rulers are our fathers who are expected to remain politically neutral and enjoy the freedom of choice guaranteed under the nation’s constitution,” Danchadi said.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s Director General of Media and Public Relations, Alhaji Abubakar Shekara, could not be reached for comment as he did not respond to his calls.

However, when contacted the state PDP spokesman, Malam Abdullahi Hausawa, said the allegation is not true stressing that the consultations was for security reasons as Tambuwal is the chief security officer of the state.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

