The Police Command in Nasarawa state has confirmed the release of Mr David Ayele, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Obi II state constituency in the 2019 election, abducted on Sunday in Lafia.

SP Kennedy Idirisu, the command`s spokesman, disclosed on Thursday in Lafia that the politician was released on Wednesday night at the state border with Plateau state.

“The victim was found at a military check around Bakin-Kogi, the boundary between Nasarawa and Plateau state.

“He has been reunited with his family and currently undergoing medical checks at the hospital,” Idirisu said.

The PPRO could not ascertain whether ransom was paid by the victim’s family to secure his release.

The politician was abducted by gunmen at his Lafia residence around Tudun Kauri around 8p.m., on Sunday.

A detachment of policemen deployed to rescue him later discovered his car abandoned along Obi-Awe road on Monday.

