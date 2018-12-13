The Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has deployed no fewer than 2,000 personnel to strategic locations across the state to ensure a hitch-free Christmas celebration.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Odiko MacDon, stated this in a statement in Uyo on Thursday.

He said that the measure was taken to provide security in areas and urged the people to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to the Police.

MacDon said that the command would remain resolute and uncompromising in delivering qualitative policing for the benefit of all visitors, investors and indigenes before, during and after the celebrations.

He announced that the felicitations of the command with the Government and people of Akwa Ibom on the occasion of Christmas.

He noted that Christmas signified the birth of “our Saviour, Jesus Christ, which is the greatest gift of God to mankind as it brings hope and peace to the world’’.

According to the spokesman, Christmas is indeed a season of re-dedication to the service of God and love for one another.

“As we look forward to a peaceful, secured and prosperous 2019, let us embrace again, our long established culture of brotherly love, unity, peace and respect for constitutional authority,” he said.

He cautioned that “as we celebrate, let us be reminded that Akwa Ibom is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today.

“Together, we will continue to make Akwa Ibom the safest state.”

On the 2019 general elections, he said that the authorities of the command had urged politicians to play by the rules.

He advised youths to eschew all forms of violence and unwholesome acts to ensure that peaceful and credible elections were recorded in the state.

