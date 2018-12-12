DMW’s Peruzzi has been captured in a video in bed with a lady. The lady who leaked the video is allegedly known as Tobi Jacobs, a Unilag student.

It seems @Peruzzi_VIBES has being caught red handed 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/3BMyv2YnCR — Small Boy Big Mummy👻 (@Enigma_walexy) December 12, 2018

See some reactions on Twitter …

So Peruzzi cannot have sex with whoever he wants again? What is wrong with you people? E hard to mind business? 😅😅

TOBI JACOBS IS A UNILAG STUDENT RIGHT? I THINK I SAW HER GIST ABOUT BULLYING SOMEONE YESTERDAY. TODAY, SHE LEAKED A VIDEO OF HER KISSING PERUZZI, WITHOUT HIS CONSENT, AS A MATTER OF FACT, WHILE HE SLEPT.

THE MORE REASON TO #EndASuuStrike

THESE KIDS NEED TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL.

You people want to cast Peruzzi 😩😩

He just blew this year please don’t

And all these slay queens that sleep with celebs and make a video or take a pics when the celeb is sleeping so they can post online for clout

What’s your ambition in Life ? 🤦🏻‍♂️

So Peruzzi fucked Tobi Jacobs @tobspopspops

Peruzzi my crush😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7twdqwMnW3

All of a sudden everyone is a virgin cause Peruzzi was caught on tape after having sex. Someone even tagged the video “Peruzzi caught red handed” 😂😂😂… Na Ganduje him be 🤣🤣🤣🤣

😂😂😂 Peruzzi for the very first time is trending on Nigeria twitter.

Who is excited as I am??

Peruzzi at his barber’s place right now

Peruzzi at his barber’s place right now pic.twitter.com/V6ZQMHjY1d — Ekun (@Blvck_skinhead) December 12, 2018

“Don’t let these girls sleep over bro!” – Davido responds to the leaked video of Peruzzi in bed with alleged Unilag girl. pic.twitter.com/Y41320Tfi6

When Peruzzi said this

“I be the nigga wey go ginger you

I got it with the head boy

Clean my lens and focus my eyes on you

Camera man with the head shot

No let champagne popper dey hinder you

Apprentice wey dey learn work

Come through, Give me kiss Ogini that”

I felt it!

I don’t know who holds weed in pictures more between Wizkid and Peruzzi #StyleIsEverything

Even the ones that don’t have houses would be shouting;

“Don’t let those girls sleep over Bro”

Okay!! #Peruzzi

See Davido’s reaction as well…

@iam_Davido response to @Peruzzi_VIBES leaked video with Tobi lit as Usual “Don’t let these hoes sleepover I told you “ pic.twitter.com/qjyS3UZoWf — Small Boy Big Mummy👻 (@Enigma_walexy) December 12, 2018

