Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the Assembly, Dino Melaye has appreciated a music artiste who did a song to celebrate him and wish his followers a merry Christmas.

The video of the artiste whose name was not mentioned was uploaded on Senator Dino Melaye’s Instagram handle.

The self-acclaimed democratic evangelist was praised for fighting for the right of the people, the oppress and never afraid to say the truth.

Senator Dino Melaye appreciated the artiste for the song. ” Thank you so much. I appreciate”.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram Thank you so much. I appreciate A post shared by Senator Dino Melaye (SDM) (@dinomelaye) on Dec 11, 2018 at 4:12pm PST

