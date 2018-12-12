Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Edgal Imohimi on Wednesday said having sex inside a car parked in public place is an indecent act and offence punishable by law and will attract two years jail term.

Imohimi made this known in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, CSP Chike Oti.

The Lagos police boss was reacting to an online publication credited to @POLICENG_PCRRU to the effect that ” Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria, provided the location was not a place of worship.

The publication further said that parties could have sex if age 18yrs+, the act was consensual (agreed to by parties) and parties were of opposite sex and requested to contact @POLICENG_PCRRU if arrested.

“Sequel to the development, the CP Lagos has been advised by the Director of Public Prosecution of the state Ministry of Justice and the Legal Department of the State Police Command, Panti, Yaba with relevant sections of the law as follows:

“Section 134 (a) Criminal Law of Lagos state 2015, prohibits any indecent act in any public place without lawful excuse. The Law holds that such person is liable on conviction to 2 years imprisonment.

“Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015 provides that any person who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public commits an offence and liable on conviction to 3 years imprisonment.

“It must be noted that section 134 which deals with offences against morality particularly section 134 (a) have it that indecent act in a public place makes both parties engaging in the act liable to imprisonment for 2 years.

“In the same vein, section 231 of the Criminal Code Act which is a Federal law and applicable in states other than the northern states where Penal Code is applicable also make Indecent Acts punishable.

“Going forward, the authorities of the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares that the assertion that sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria is misplaced as the provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State prohibits such acts in public even if it is done with consent of the other party,” Edgal said in a statement.

The police boss, therefore,urged Lagosians to be guided by relevant sections of the law against such acts.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

