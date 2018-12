Triplemg super star singer Tekno is back to Nigeria after going away for a while, to receive treatment for his vocal box which was temporarily damaged.

Although the hitmaker is back, he will not be performing for now as revealed by his boss Ubi Franklin.

Check it out…

Welcome back Man🙏🏾 Though you can’t still perform for now till you are fully recovered👍🏾✌🏾 we will turn for others and show ❤️Last night With @teknoofficial for a few shows.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp