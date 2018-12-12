Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to sign the Amended Electoral Bill.

Fayose said Buhari that has refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill cannot be interested in any peaceful and free election.

He added that Buhari is desperate to remain in power at all cost hence, signing of Peace Accord is mere formality.

The former governor took to twitter to further add that Buhari has turned EFCC and Police to the attack dogs of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He tweeted: A man who refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill 4 times after it was passed by NASS of 469 Nigerians cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful, free and fair election. Therefore, signing of Peace Accord won’t change his desperation to remain in office at all cost.

A man who has turned all FG agencies, especially EFCC and Police to the attack dogs of APC cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful election just by mere signing of peace accord.

A man who refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill 4 times after it was passed by NASS of 469 Nigerians cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful, free and fair election. Therefore, signing of Peace Accord won’t change his desperation to remain in office at all cost. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) December 12, 2018

A man who has turned all FG agencies, especially EFCC and Police to the attack dogs of APC cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful election just by mere signing of peace accord. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) December 12, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

