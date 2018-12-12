The Lagos governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called out his main opposition, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to instigate ethnic tensions between the Yorubas and Igbos in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu was reacting to Jimi Agbaje’s tweet where he said the political establishment in Lagos dislike the Igbos and made reference to the 2015 ‘lagoon’ utterance of Oba Rilwan Akinolu.

“On Lagos and the Igbos: The narrative that Lagos dislikes the Igbos is extremely false. Oh yes, Lagos does not dislike the Igbos, your political establishment does. The royal utterance of 2015 is still fresh on the mind of the entire electorate”, Agbaje tweeted.

Sanwo-Olu added that the governorship election would be about who has the best credentials to lead Lagos and not about insults and lies.

Sanwo-Olu tweet reads: This election will be about who has the best credentials to lead Lagos at this time of our development. It won’t be about who can dish out the most insults or tell the most lies. It will also not be about who can instigate ethnic tensions between the Yorubas and the Igbos.

This election will be about who has the best credentials to lead Lagos at this time of our development. It won’t be about who can dish out the most insults or tell the most lies. It will also not be about who can instigate ethnic tensions between the Yorubas and the Igbos. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) December 12, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

