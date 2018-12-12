The Nigeria Police Force, Enugu Command has commenced investigation into the incident involving one Chibuzor Okonkwo, who allegedly hacked his lover, Nkemakonam Onovo, to death.

The Enugu State Police Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday that the incident happened on December 9, in Obe Community, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the suspect, Okonkwo, must have hit his lover over a misunderstanding that allegedly ensued over a yet to be established issue.

The police spokesman was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria as saying that the suspect allegedly hit his deceased lover with a wooden frame following a slight provocation.

He stated, “It was further gathered that he hit the deceased on the head, leaving her unconscious. She was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty when she was rushed to a hospital in the community.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital mortuary in Ituku near Enugu for autopsy.”

Amaraizu said that police had arrested the suspect, who was helping in their investigation.

