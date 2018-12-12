Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has acquired a £12million private jet for himself and his family.

The craft which adorns the No 10 offers luxury and comfort and it comes complete with a few personal touches.

One of the personal touches is the stairs leading up to the main cabin been engraved with the names of Messi, his wife, Antonela as well as their three young boys, Thiago, Ciro and Mateo.

Dailymail reports that, the aircraft comes complete with 16 seats – which can be folded to make eight beds, as well as two bathrooms and a kitchen.

Check out more photos:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

