Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly has made his opinion known about the signing of Peace Accord by presidential candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The civil rights activist took to twitter to explain how a Peace Accord should be signed. Sen. Sani said it is signed by adversaries on a Round-table, with a handshake, a smile and low volume soul music.

He also added that it’s not signed by facial expression that suggests disgust or pain, with hand gloves, parallel tables and high volume war songs.

It would be recall that not all presidential candidates were present yesterday to sign the Peace Accord. While President Muhammadu Buhari signed yesterday, his main opposition Alhaji Atiku Abubakar just signed today.

From the opposition camp, Ayodele Fayose tweeted today saying Buhari signing the Peace Accord will not stop his desperation to remain in power come 2019.

Seantor Shehu sani tweet reads: Peace is signed by adversaries on a Round-table,with a handshake,a smile and low volume soul music; AND not on parallel tables, with hand gloves,a grimace and high volume war songs.

