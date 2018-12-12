Oluwatoyin Christiana Obafemi has been announced the winner of the 2018 edition of the 9mobile Photography Competition, themed ‘9ja: My Grind, My Hustle’ for her image titled ‘My Passion, My Strength’.

Christiana Obafemi was announced the winner at a prize presentation ceremony held on Thursday, December 6. The event took place at 9mobile’s office in Banana Island, Lagos.

She received a brand-new Canon camera for emerging the most outstanding shutterbug, in the talent development initiative aimed to engage and empower budding photographers using the power of digital media.

In addition, Bambi Daniel and Ayodeji Ogunro emerged the runners-up for the Photography Competition with their images, ‘Female Barber’ and ‘The Wind’ respectively.

The announcement of Christiana Obafemi as the winner followed the unanimous selection of her image by the judging panel for this year’s Photography Competition, made up of creative photographer, Kola Oshalusi; documentary photographer, Bernard Kalu; and award-winning photo-journalist, Aisha Augie-Kuta.

Director of Brands and Experience, 9mobile, Elvis Ogiemwanye, congratulated the winner and runners-up, noting that their images were amazing interpretations of the theme ‘9ja: My Grind, My Hustle’ which was chosen to celebrate individuals who appreciate the importance of hard work and have a drive for success and fulfilment.

“We at 9mobiIe congratulate Christiana Obafemi on coming tops in this competition; it is certainly a huge accomplishment amongst hundreds of other contestants. I also commend the runners-up for putting up a good showing. The three-shortlisted works are good interpretations of the effort to celebrate hardworking Nigerians who aim for success,” he said.

Elvis added that as a telecoms operator dedicated to the unique Nigerian spirit, 9mobile will not relent in assisting talented photographers to reach their maximum potential.

Acting Managing Director Stephane Beuvelet said, “We are a proudly youth-focused brand, and we will not rest on our oars in ensuring that this important segment of our population get a lift through initiatives like 9mobile Photography Competition. It’s the digital age, and we are giving them a platform to leverage the power of digital media.”

Stephane also appreciated the judges and thanked Nigerians for participating in the contest, assuring that it will get bigger and better.

David Gideon had earlier emerged winner of the ‘Voters’ Choice’ category of the competition, with his work titled ‘A Woman’. He was selected through a two-week online public vote and his image received the most votes.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

