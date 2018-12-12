A city man was dragged to court to answer to three counts of physical abuse against his wife.

Appearing before Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, in Zimbabwe, Tatenda Murwisi (31) facing allegations of abusing his wife by burning her left buttock with an iron bar, making her crawl on broken glasses, punching her and beating her with a belt.

The first incident is said to have happened on the 2nd of December, iharare.com reports.

On the second count which was on December 3, Murwisi again abused his wife by allegedly putting a brownish powder into her privates and on the third count, he forcefully had sex with her.

Murwisi, who was represented by a lawyer made an application for bail which the state opposed and told him to approach the High Court. The matter was remanded to December 21.

This comes just after the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), an effort to galvanize action to end violence against women and girls around the world, which continues to be prevalent in Africa.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

