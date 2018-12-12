By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Celebrity bespoke fashion tailor, Mai Atafo dished all shades of awesomeness as he covers the double covers of Blanck Magazine‘s latest issue.

Documented by Kola Oshalusi, the famous designer opens up with Franka Chiedu in an interview surrounding his sexual orientation and gay rumours, dealing with loss and infertility surviving a house fire and much more.

His interview shared a tell-all about the joys of family, the rewards of teamwork and the extraordinary lessons that come with attaining success. Also on the issue of infertility, the psychological effects were explored from a man’s

perspective.

On how he has remained relevant for nearly a decade, Mai reveals “Staying relevant is beyond making clothes -you must also be consistent and not sit on your laurels. In fashion, it is one thing for you to create amazing work but it’s another for people to applaud the work that you have done. It is not about you but always about them; the customers, the people that you need to satisfy as you’re only as good as the people that buy into you”.

