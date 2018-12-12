Adekunle Dada

Former media aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has taken to social media to announce that Lawrence Anini started Tradermoni not the All Progressive Congress (APC) or Prof. Yemi Osibanjo.

Reno claimed he overhead it on WhatsApp that the same pattern and style Lawrence Anini used in sharing stolen money to market women in the 1980s is what Vice president Prof. Yemi Osibanjo is using to also share stolen money to ‘market women’ in 2018.

He concluded by asking if Nigerians want an Anini inspired party or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that Lawrence Anini was a Nigerian bandit who terrorised Benin City in the 1980s along with his sidekick Monday Osunbor. He was captured and executed for his crimes on 29th March 1987.

