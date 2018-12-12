The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Ronke Sokefun as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Other members of the board include Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, Alhaji Garba Bello, Bri-Gen. Josef O.J. Okoloagu, Mustapha Adewale Mudashiru, Mr. Adewale W. Adeleke.

The appointments of other members of the board were also confirmed after the presentation of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, charged the newly confirmed board of the NDIC to live up to expectations.

He said, “This is a very serious agency and as such, I congratulate the chairman and members on their confirmation and I do hope that these very responsible Nigerians will live up to the expectations of this Senate and serve their Fatherland responsibly.”

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

