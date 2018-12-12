Facebook says it has expanded its investment on start-ups toward boosting innovations.

The company’s Director of Platform Partnerships, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, said this during the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018, a technology innovation pitching competition, on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that FacebookStart (FbStart), a platform for startups, had been expanded to include any tech-based startup.

According to him, Fbstart provides year-round technical support from Facebook, an exclusive community of global startups.

He said that Fbstart provided year-round free credits to tools and services from dozens of premier partners, training on Facebook Developer Tools and more.

Papamiltiadis said that Facebook had expanded investment in a number of technology hubs and had collaborated with CoCreation Hub (CCHub) to establish the NGHub.

”It is very important to build the world together. We build because we see problems and we want to change the world.

”The journey is still one per cent finished, that is why we keep building,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Mainone, Funke Opeke, said that the government needed to provide an enabling environment for startups to thrive.

Opeke said that mentoring the startups was a very daunting and difficult process, hence, the government should be involved.

She said that Mainone looked forward to building more infrastructure that would be leveraged by startups to build their businesses.

