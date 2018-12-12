25 year old singer and songwriter Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka known by his stage name Chike and popular for his participation on the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa in 2015 and also in season one of the talent competition The Voice Nigeria in 2016 finishing runner-up on the show says he sings ugly things in a beautiful way.
Read his post below…
View this post on Instagram
A lot of times there are things I want to sing about. Sometimes they are beautiful and other times they are ugly but I find it easier or should I say convenient to speak when it’s beautiful. I find myself singing the ugly things in a beautiful way. I will try singing of the ugly things just the way they are . Something tells me it’s gonna be beautiful ❤️.
Join the conversation