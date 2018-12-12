Nigerian singer, Davido’s song ‘Fall’ hits 98.9 million views on Youtube to become African most viewed music video of all time.

The song ‘Fall’ was released in May, 2017 and was able to achieve this feat after 18 months.

The OBO boss was excited as he shared the news on his twitter handle. This is coming barely 2 days after music blogger, Ayo Jaguda described his latest song ‘Wonder woman’ as trash.

