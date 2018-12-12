Convener of Free the Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Abuja for his yet to be fulfilled robust response.

The controversial On Air Personality took to Instagram to react to the Russia priest, Vyacheslav Baskakov who is being investigated for flaunting luxury items including Louis Vuitton bags and Gucci shoes on his Instagram account.

According to the Church spokesman, Alexander Volkov “Such actions are not acceptable. The Church requires modesty and temperance of its representatives”.

Leader of FreeNation Instagram post reads: While we are still waiting for Biodun’s robust response.

It would be recall that in 2013, a blogger Ese Walter accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of having a sexual affair with her. She reported that she was a member of COZA before she went to London for her masters and kept in touch with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

She added that after some months, Pastor Fatoyinbo paid a visit to London and asked to see her. “When I arrived his hotel, I called from the reception but he asked that I come upstairs.

“After a few minutes, he asked that we go to the roof of the hotel as his room was a pent suit and had a connecting door to the roof. While there, he sat on a reclining chair and asked me to come sit on his laps. “He asked me to kiss him and all I could think about was seeing him preach on the pulpit back in COZA Abuja, Nigeria, which was my home church. He again said ‘feel free Ese.’ And asked again, that I kiss him. “A few hours later, let’s just say, we were rolling under the sheets. It felt as though my mind had paused. I am not saying I was jazzed, (although it’s possible I was in some trancelike state and didn’t know it but I just was so afraid that I couldn’t say or think otherwise.) That was the beginning of this affair. A intimate affair that went on for a little over a week, daily,” she said.

In addressing the allegation, Pastor Fatoyinbo promised to give a robust response and he’s yet to do so after 5 years.

