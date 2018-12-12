Controversial broadcaster, Daddy Freeze has accused his ex-wife, Opeyemi of travelling outside the country with their kids without his consent.

Daddy Freeze took to social media to air his frustration on how Nigerian Immigration Service allowed her to leave the country.

Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze parted ways with Opeyemi after allegedly beating his ex-wife. Opeyemi has custody of the two kids.

He lamented that it is illegal and just want to know where his kids are.

He tweeted: She doesn’t have my consent to travel with my kids without my knowledge! Is it even legal? What is the job of the Nigerian immigration service really?

I just want to know where my kids are, that’s all! ~FRZ

