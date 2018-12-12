All the major musical stars we have are holding their concert back to back, leaving people indecisive as to which to attend.

From ”Simi live in Lagos” to Small Doctor, Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, Olamide, Mayor Of Lagos, Wizkid and ”City Of Davido Concert”, and many more, this festive season is lit…

Although Davido once shared on social media that the Eko Atlantic City couldn’t be given to him for his concert, he will now be using the Ocean View Grounds in Eko Hotel, VI, Lagos, Nigeria.

So fans get ready!!!

