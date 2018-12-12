Actress, food lover and naturalista Nse Ikpe- Etim says there are many reasons why a woman may not have children and whatever the reason is, it’s nobody’s business.

Nse wrote in an Instagram post that although infertility might be a major cause, expecting all women to be mothers is simply lame…

Read her write up…

A woman is a person. A person who can decide what she wants to do with her body or her time.

So, it is extremely ignorant to expect all women to eventually be mothers.

There are many reasons why a woman may not have children.

Infertility is more common than we know and to immediately ask a woman why she doesn’t have a child is extremely insensitive.

There are also women who have chosen to not have children simply because they will not put their bodies through pregnancy. They simply do not want to have kids and this is perfectly okay.

Whatever a woman decides to do – to have babies or to not; or whether they are battling infertility is no one’s business.

Happiness is all that matters. Gratefully, it is absolutely free.

My prayer and hope is that one day we will not judge unfairly unmarried or childless women.

That being said, if children will make you happy, I pray that you have loads of them.

If you do not want or cannot have kids, remember that you can still find joy and do not allow anybody make you feel less.

Enjoy life. Breathe freely and enjoy all the beauty in the world.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

