Dr Alex Orti, the Abia governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Alex Otti on Wednesday vowed to probe previous administrations in the state, if elected into office in 2019.

Otti, who said this while flagging off his campaign in Umuahia, asked the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to start writing its handover note.

He regretted that the state had remained the least developed state in Nigeria, citing the deplorable state of roads, infrastructure, health and education among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying “In the last 19 years Abia has been in caricature of states. It has been the least developed in the Southeast and may be in Nigeria.

“And what is the problem? The problem is squarely on leadership. We thank God that we have the opportunity to change the rot that is in the state. We say enough is enough,” he said.

The governorship candidate said the state is rich but ironically poor because of bad leadership.

“The people we have given leadership in the state have stolen us dry. And we are saying we will retire them.

“I have come to retire godfatherism, Papa Ukwu, Opara Ukwu and Ada Ukwu. It is Abia money for Abia. That is what I have come do,” he declared.

Otti said that his mission is to save the state.

“I’m dedicating myself and my life to the service of Abia people. I came fully prepared,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

