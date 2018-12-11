Nigeria singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi celebrated the love of her life, Adekunle Gold with all shades of admiration.

The 30 years old star thanked him for his immense support and overwhelming love towards her.

Simi claimed God knew what He was doing when He made their paths crossed. She took to Instagram to express her love and appreciation to him.

Her Instagram post reads:

God knew what He was doing when our paths crossed. Ur support is immense; ur love is overwhelming in the best way. Thank you Champ 💙 @adekunlegold

