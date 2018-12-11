Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly has released a new song portraying President Muhammadu Buhari as the cause of poverty and hunger in the country.

The controversial senator asked Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 election describing them as pretentious and deceptive.

In the song rendered in Yoruba language, Melaye said Buhari is the cause of the high cost of garri. He also added that Buhari has taken pounded yam beyond the reach of the people and has become lord over rice.

The self-acclaimed Democratic evangelist shared the video of his latest single on Instagram with the caption: Say NO to poverty and hunger.

Say NO to poverty and hunger

