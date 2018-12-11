A young man reportedly beat up his mother four times in Lagos.

In a viral video, he was seen receiving punishment from area boys for his actions. He was asked to prostrate, dance and swear not to do such again.

The young man who has being well beaten by the boys around had bruises, swollen eye, cut on his lip etc.

Instablog9ja shared the video with this caption: Boy beaten up, made to dance, prostrate and swear, after beating his mom, four times in Lagos

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

