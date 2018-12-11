Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was of the guests who attended the British Fashion Awards which held at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on December 10.

The Duchess of Sussex presented designer, Clare Waight Keller, who made her wedding dress with the prestigious British Womenswear Designer of the Year award wearing a one-shoulder Givenchy black dress while her hair was swept back into a low bun as she cradled her baby bump.

See some pictures…

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher /BFC/ Getty Images)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle with Clare Waight Keller

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher | Tristan Fewings/BFC