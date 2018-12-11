Meghan Markle was of the guests who attended the British Fashion Awards which held at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on December 10.

The Duchess of Sussex presented designer, Clare Waight Keller, who made her wedding dress with the prestigious British Womenswear Designer of the Year award wearing a one-shoulder Givenchy black dress while her hair was swept back into a low bun as she cradled her baby bump.

See some pictures…

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher | Tristan Fewings/BFC

