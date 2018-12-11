Former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of bribing his wife, Aisha with a presidential appointment.

The 44 years said the appointment of Aisha into the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse is to keep her quiet after she raised an alarm that a 2 man cabal is holding her husband hostage and has taken over his government.

The bestselling author made this accusation on his twitter handle. He concluded by asking with the bribery of ‘appointment’ would work.

His tweet reads: A week after @aishambuhari raised the alarm that a 2 man cabal is holding her husband hostage and taken over his government, her husband, President @MBuhari appoints her into the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse. Will this bribery work? #RenosDarts

