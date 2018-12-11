The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it had foiled kidnap attempts on some notable persons at Iba area of the state and arrested 47 suspected cultists at various hideouts.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in the last two weeks.

Edgal said that the arrests were made following intelligence reports received by the police on the activities of criminals.

“Acting on credible intelligence received on Dec. 10 that a gang of kidnappers had sneaked into the state and were planning to kidnap some notable persons in Iba area of Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“I directed the Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Squad to proactively ensure that the criminals do not affect their plan. Consequently, the Squad swung into action immediately.

“Tapping into the intelligence resource of the command, they were able to locate them in their hideout at Imota, Ikorodu on Dec. 11.

“However, when the hoodlums sighted the operatives approaching, they opened fire on them for which the police replied. During the gunfire exchange, a suspect was gunned down while two others from Arogbo, Ose-Odo, Ondo State were apprehended,’’ he said.

The police added: “One locally cut-to-size double barrel pistol, one expended cartridge and three live cartridges were recovered from them.

“Concerted effort is being made to arrest those on the run and on completion of investigation, suspects will be charged to court.”

Similarly, he said that on Dec. 5, the command received information that suspected cultists would be performing their initiation ceremony at a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.

“Based on the information, undercover operatives from Igando Division were mobilised to the scene and 21 suspected cultists were arrested.

“At Iyana Ipaja, 10 were arrested, seven from Ijora and 10 from Ketu Alapere,” the CP said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

