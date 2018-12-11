The Peoples Democratic Party said it regretted that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar did not attend the signing of the Peace Accord in Abuja on Tuesday, blaming the incident on ‘communication lapse’.

Publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said Tuesday night that the party will probe the communication gap between it and the National Peace Committee, chaired by General Abdusalami Abubakar, a former Nigerian leader.

President Muhammadu Buhari and 75 other presidential candidates attended the peace meeting at the International Conference Centre in Abuja today. And all signed the Peace Accord, but the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar were conspicuously absent.

Ologbondiyan said despite the absence of both the party and its candidate, it is committed to a peaceful election

“Already, the party @OfficialPDPNig is conducting investigations into the circumstances that could have resulted to this unfortunate communication lapse.

“Nevertheless, it is instructive to state that our Presidential candidate, @Atiku and the party @OfficialPDPNig are fully committed to a peaceful electoral process and elections in 2019.

“Our Presidential candidate @atiku is known worldwide as a global ambassador of peace, who will always support processes that will engender peace in our country and the world over”, Ologbondiyan said.

